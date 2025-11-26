MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

In response to disrupted shipments from Croatia, Hungary's oil and gas giant MOL is ramping up its crude oil and fuel deliveries to Serbia, as announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a briefing in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Szijjarto, addressing the issue via a Facebook video, informed that MOL has already doubled its deliveries to Serbia in November.

Further plans include delivering 2.5 times the usual volume of crude oil and fuel in December, illustrating MOL's commitment to meet regional energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)