MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

Hungary's MOL is set to increase its oil and fuel deliveries to Serbia, responding to halted shipments from Croatia. According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, MOL had already doubled its deliveries in November and is planning a 2.5 times increase in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:41 IST
In response to disrupted shipments from Croatia, Hungary's oil and gas giant MOL is ramping up its crude oil and fuel deliveries to Serbia, as announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a briefing in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Szijjarto, addressing the issue via a Facebook video, informed that MOL has already doubled its deliveries to Serbia in November.

Further plans include delivering 2.5 times the usual volume of crude oil and fuel in December, illustrating MOL's commitment to meet regional energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

