Left Menu

Lebanon and Cyprus Forge Historic Maritime Deal

Lebanon and Cyprus signed a historic deal to demarcate their maritime boundaries, enabling energy exploration in the Mediterranean. The agreement marks deeper cooperation between Lebanon and Cyprus, with potential boosts to investor interest and economic benefits, as Lebanon seeks to address its financial and energy crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:54 IST
Lebanon and Cyprus Forge Historic Maritime Deal

Lebanon and Cyprus have finalized a landmark agreement to demarcate their maritime borders, potentially opening the door for offshore energy exploration in the Mediterranean. This long-anticipated deal could pave the way for strengthened ties not only between Lebanon and Cyprus but also with the European Union.

The signing at Lebanon's presidential palace was hailed as a historic moment by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who emphasized the potential for joint energy programs and investor attraction. Cyprus and Lebanon had previously reached a preliminary maritime mapping deal in 2007, which faced delays in Lebanese parliamentary ratification.

With power shortages and financial collapse looming in Lebanon, the hope is that offshore gas discoveries will boost economic recovery. Energy Minister Joseph Saddi expressed Lebanon's interest in infrastructure connectivity with Cyprus, furthering energy cooperation to address Lebanon's ongoing energy shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror

 Global
2
Mumbai Schoolgirl's Courageous Stand Against Trafficking

Mumbai Schoolgirl's Courageous Stand Against Trafficking

 India
3
Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed

Shocking Arrests: Assault in Narendrapur Exposed

 India
4
Austria Unveils €500M Plan to Slash Electricity Bills

Austria Unveils €500M Plan to Slash Electricity Bills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025