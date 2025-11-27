Decade-Old Sunken Ship Haidar: An Environmental Threat Resurfaces in Brazil

In a significant environmental legal action, Brazilian federal prosecutors in Para state have launched a lawsuit over the Haidar shipwreck. The lawsuit demands the urgent removal of the ship's hull and remaining oily residues from the Haidar, which went down near the Vila do Conde port—one of Brazil's major live cattle shipping hubs—ten years ago.

The Haidar's catastrophic sinking led to the demise of 5,000 cattle and the leakage of 700,000 liters of oily substances into the surrounding waters, prosecutors emphasized in a statement issued on Wednesday. Further spillage was reported in 2018, with the wreck still harboring hazardous residues, underscoring its status as an ongoing environmental threat.

Prosecutors estimate approximately 215,000 liters of oil-related substances remain in the vessel, highlighting the risk of significant water pollution. The lawsuit seeks over 5 million reais in compensation for the potential ecological damage and demands accountability from several federal and state agencies and the ship's owners, though as of yet, none have commented on the proceedings.

