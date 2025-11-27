Left Menu

Revival of Power: Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Plant Nears Restart

Japan's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, the world's largest nuclear power plant, could restart in January, pending approval from regional authorities. The revival is part of Japan's effort to enhance its nuclear sector and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The process includes regional and regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:14 IST
Japan's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, recognized as the world's largest, is on the verge of a potential restart by January, contingent upon the endorsement of regional authorities. This move is part of Japan's broader initiative to bolster its nuclear capabilities and curtail fossil fuel dependency.

On Thursday, Jiji news agency quoted the plant's director, stating that Niigata prefecture's assembly was scheduled to deliberate and vote on the decision during its regular session, starting on December 2. If sanctioned, Unit No. 6, one of the facility's largest components, could be operational by January.

Following the assembly's nod, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the plant's operator, would seek a pre-use confirmation from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a procedure expected to span three to four weeks. This would mark TEPCO's first such venture since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, highlighting its ongoing efforts to recover from past turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

