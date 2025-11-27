Aequs Amplifies Market Reach with Rs 670 Crore IPO Launch
Aequs, specializing in consumer durable goods and aerospace parts, plans an IPO with fresh shares worth Rs 670 crore starting December 3. The funds will repay loans, buy machinery, and fuel growth. Prominent backers include Infosys founder's office Catamaran. Major clients span aerospace giants and consumer brands.
Aequs, a leading contract manufacturer focusing on consumer durables and aerospace components, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) valued at Rs 670 crore on December 3. This offering comprises fresh issue of shares, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.
The IPO will conclude on December 5, with anchor investors receiving allocations on December 2, as per the red herring prospectus. Notably, the public offering includes an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares by existing promoters and investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be dedicated to repaying loans, acquiring new machinery, and propelling strategic growth initiatives. The firm, which has strategic investors like Catamaran and Steadview Capital, aims to bolster its position amid an expanding aerospace and consumer products market.
