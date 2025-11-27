Devastation in Sumatra: Rising Death Toll from Natural Disasters
The Indonesian island of Sumatra has been devastated by recent floods and landslides, with the death toll climbing to 61. Local authorities confirmed the figures on Thursday as efforts continue to manage the disaster's aftermath and provide aid to affected communities.
The rising death toll has put pressure on emergency services grappling with the aftermath of the calamities. Rescue operations and humanitarian efforts are underway to assist affected communities.
Authorities emphasize the urgent need for aid distribution and disaster management to help survivors and prevent further casualties.
