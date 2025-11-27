Devastation in Sumatra: Rising Death Toll from Natural Disasters

The Indonesian island of Sumatra has been severely impacted by natural disasters, as recent floods and landslides have claimed 61 lives, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The rising death toll has put pressure on emergency services grappling with the aftermath of the calamities. Rescue operations and humanitarian efforts are underway to assist affected communities.

Authorities emphasize the urgent need for aid distribution and disaster management to help survivors and prevent further casualties.

