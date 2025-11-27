Left Menu

South Africa's Maize Harvest Soars: A 28% Increase in 2024/2025

The Crop Estimates Committee of South Africa forecasts a 28% increase in maize harvest for the 2024/2025 season compared to the previous year, with an estimation of 16.44 million metric tons. The harvest will comprise 8.38 million metric tons of white maize for human consumption and 8.06 million metric tons of yellow maize for animal feed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South African farmers are projected to harvest significantly more maize in the 2024/2025 season, with an increase of 28% over the previous year. This optimistic estimate was released by the Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Thursday.

The CEC's final summer crop forecast predicts a maize harvest of 16.44 million metric tons, which is a substantial rise from the 12.85 million metric tons harvested last season. This is an upward revision from their earlier October estimate of 16.325 million metric tons.

The forecasted maize crop, crucial for the country's food and agriculture sector, will include 8.38 million metric tons of white maize—primarily for human consumption—and 8.06 million metric tons of yellow maize, which is predominantly used for animal feed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

