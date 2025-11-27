Left Menu

Bolivia's Marraqueta Crisis: A Political and Economic Turning Point

Bolivia faces bread shortages and price hikes as newly elected President Rodrigo Paz navigates subsidy reform. The marraqueta bread roll shortage highlights political risks, consumer frustrations, and economic challenges, with bakers grappling with rising costs and wheat supply disruptions, crucially impacting Paz's plans to adjust Bolivia's socialist economic model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:47 IST
Bolivia's Marraqueta Crisis: A Political and Economic Turning Point

Bolivia is grappling with a shortage of its iconic marraqueta bread roll, creating a significant challenge for newly elected President Rodrigo Paz. The scarcity is primarily driven by dwindling wheat supplies and escalating costs, placing pressure on bakers and causing frustration among consumers.

The price of the marraqueta has been fixed for 17 years under the previous socialist government, which heavily subsidized basic goods. However, bakers struggle with delays in government-imported flour and other shortages, making it difficult to meet production demands. Bolivia imports approximately three-quarters of its wheat, mainly from neighboring Argentina.

Facing one of its worst economic crises in recent decades, Bolivia is navigating the consequences of years of state-led policies and nationalization under the previous leftist government. While President Paz has pledged to reform subsidies covering energy, transport, and essential goods, the path forward remains fraught with challenges and political risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: Coup D'état Amid Electoral Dispute

 Global
2
Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

Trailblazing Farmers Lead the Way at 'Kisan of India Samman'

 India
3
Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

Pope Leo's Call for Global Peace during Turkish Visit

 Turkey
4
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025