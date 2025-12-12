Senate Stalemate: Healthcare Subsidy Decision Puts Millions at Risk

The U.S. Senate on Thursday rejected opposing proposals from Republicans and Democrats aimed at addressing an impending healthcare crisis, leaving approximately 24 million Americans at risk of facing significantly higher insurance premiums at the start of the new year.

The proposals failed in back-to-back votes largely along party lines. While the House of Representatives may introduce new legislation next week, its success appears uncertain amid Senate opposition. This impasse casts doubt over healthcare coverage continuity for many Americans reliant on Affordable Care Act subsidies.

With congressional elections approaching, rising premiums present a politically delicate situation for Republicans, who currently control Congress. This healthcare divide precedes the midterm elections, with public sentiment favoring subsidy continuation, complicating the path forward for both political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)