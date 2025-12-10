EU Cracks Down on Subsidy Fraud in Research Sector

The European Union Public Prosecutor's office revealed on Wednesday that a French tribunal has confiscated 113,000 euros ($131,442) from a consultancy firm. This action is part of a probe into suspected fraudulent activities affecting subsidies within an EU-supported research and innovation initiative.

This move highlights the EU's commitment to safeguarding its research funds from exploitation and malpractice, ensuring financial integrity within its programs.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities aiming to uncover the extent of the alleged fraud, which could have significant implications for companies engaged in EU research funding activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)