Boosting Net Banking: Banking Connect's Revolutionary Platform

The newly launched Banking Connect platform by NPCI Bharat BillPay is set to modernize net banking by significantly reducing the lag in transaction monitoring, a process crucial for the Reserve Bank of India. Top officials reveal that this innovation aims to quadruple monthly bill payments within four years.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay, emphasized the platform's role in enhancing fund transfer oversight, especially to sensitive sectors such as cryptocurrency and gaming. Currently, the RBI faces up to a year's delay in receiving transaction data.

In addition to improving regulatory monitoring, Banking Connect aims to curb fraud, particularly social engineering frauds. The platform, featuring interoperability and a mobile-first approach, is rapidly expanding partnerships, with top banks joining soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)