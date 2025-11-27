Left Menu

Boosting Net Banking: Banking Connect's Revolutionary Platform

Banking Connect, a new net banking platform by NPCI Bharat BillPay, aims to quadruple monthly bill payments and enhance fund transfer monitoring. The platform addresses gaps in current payment systems and features interoperability. It also targets reducing fraud while helping RBI monitor sectors like cryptocurrency and gaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The newly launched Banking Connect platform by NPCI Bharat BillPay is set to modernize net banking by significantly reducing the lag in transaction monitoring, a process crucial for the Reserve Bank of India. Top officials reveal that this innovation aims to quadruple monthly bill payments within four years.

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO of NPCI Bharat BillPay, emphasized the platform's role in enhancing fund transfer oversight, especially to sensitive sectors such as cryptocurrency and gaming. Currently, the RBI faces up to a year's delay in receiving transaction data.

In addition to improving regulatory monitoring, Banking Connect aims to curb fraud, particularly social engineering frauds. The platform, featuring interoperability and a mobile-first approach, is rapidly expanding partnerships, with top banks joining soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
3
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon
4
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025