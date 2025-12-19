Left Menu

Zelenskiy Strengthens Ukraine-Poland Alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a visit to Warsaw, highlighted the potential for Ukraine to assist Poland in enhancing Baltic Sea security. Speaking alongside Polish President Nawrocki, Zelenskiy invited Polish businesses to aid in Ukraine's reconstruction and emphasized the importance of strong bilateral ties amidst Russia's aggression.

During a diplomatic visit to Warsaw, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered Poland strategic counsel on drone defense to bolster regional security in the Baltic Sea area.

At a joint press conference, Zelenskiy encouraged Polish President Karol Nawrocki to visit Kyiv, stressing the necessity of sustaining robust Ukrainian-Polish relations during Russia's ongoing war.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy extended an invitation to Polish companies to participate in the rebuilding of Ukraine, aiming to fortify economic and political collaboration between the two nations.

