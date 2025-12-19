Supreme Court Denies Plea in Modi Social Media Post Case
The Supreme Court refused to quash an FIR against Bengaluru resident Gurudath Shetty for a social media post criticizing Prime Minister Modi. The court found no remorse or apology from Shetty, emphasizing the abuse of free speech. Shetty can pursue remedies in the high court.
The Supreme Court has declined to quash an FIR against Gurudath Shetty, a Bengaluru resident, over a social media post critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court stated that Shetty showed no remorse or repentance, dismissing the plea to challenge the FIR's lodging.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi emphasized that Shetty had abused the right to free speech. While relief was not granted, the court informed Shetty he could seek remedies through the appropriate high court.
Shetty's counsel sought a seven-day protective period to approach the high court, but CJI rejected it outright. The charges against Shetty are cognizable and bailable, related to his reposting of a contentious social media post involving PM Modi.
