OPEC+ Faces Supply Glut Concerns Amidst Peace Talks

OPEC+ is expected to keep oil output levels unchanged amidst concerns of a supply glut and ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks. While the group continues to debate members' maximum production capacities, divergences among countries have complicated quota agreements, leading to Angola's exit in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:41 IST
OPEC+ is likely to maintain current oil output levels following meetings scheduled for Sunday, according to four sources within the organization. As the group responds to fears of an impending supply glut, its decision comes during a new U.S. initiative aimed at mediating a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The outcome of these peace talks could impact oil supply significantly, particularly if sanctions on Russia are relaxed. However, in the event of a failed agreement, Russia risks further restrictions on its oil supply due to additional sanctions. With Brent crude prices closing at around $63 per barrel, marking a 15% decline this year, OPEC+ has halted any output hikes planned for the first quarter of 2026.

OPEC+, comprising key petroleum exporters and allies led by Russia, has been grappling with discussions about setting fair output quotas, a longstanding issue. The group is tasked with evaluating members' production capacities for future allocations. Countries like the United Arab Emirates push for higher quotas, while some African nations resist cuts despite capacity declines, leading to Angola's departure in 2024 over quota disputes.

