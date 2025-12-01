Left Menu

Nation Honors BSF's Valor on Raising Day

Home Minister Amit Shah and other political figures extended heartfelt tributes to the Border Security Force (BSF) on BSF Raising Day. The leaders highlighted the BSF's unwavering dedication, valor, and sacrifices in defending the nation's frontiers, emphasizing its critical role in inspiring future generations.

01-12-2025
BSF (Border Security Forces) (Photo/X/@Amit Shah). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of BSF Raising Day, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with prominent political leaders, paid tribute to the Border Security Force (BSF), acknowledging its relentless commitment to national security. Shah commended the force for its unwavering resolve and valor, extending greetings through his official social media platform.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, echoed similar sentiments. Vadra expressed her gratitude to the BSF personnel for their protective role, while Gandhi highlighted the supreme sacrifices and indomitable spirit of the force, stating their efforts continue to inspire the nation daily.

Further tributes came from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister JP Nadda, who emphasized the BSF's critical role in safeguarding India's sovereignty. Both ministers applauded the force's perpetual alertness and sense of duty, underscoring the nation's collective gratitude and respect for the personnel and their families.

