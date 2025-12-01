Left Menu

Pioneering Government Alliances: Swati Rangachari Joins The/Nudge Institute

The/Nudge Institute has appointed Swati Rangachari as the Chief Government Alliances Officer. With three decades of experience in public policy, Rangachari will strengthen the Institute's initiatives in economic inclusion by fostering synergies with central and state governments. Her leadership aims to develop sustainable solutions for marginalized communities.

The/Nudge Institute has announced a key appointment as Swati Rangachari joins as the Chief Government Alliances Officer. Her role will focus on collaborating with both Central and State Governments to enhance The/Nudge's initiatives in economic inclusion and resilient livelihoods.

According to Atul Satija, Founder & CEO, government partnerships are crucial for scaling development programs. As Rangachari brings three decades of experience in government relations and policy, her leadership is expected to foster effective collaborations with public systems to benefit marginalized households.

Rangachari, previously with organizations like UnitedHealth Group and Boeing, expresses her commitment to sustainable solutions and working synergistically with the government. Her work will significantly contribute to The/Nudge's vision of poverty alleviation and creating a resilient ecosystem.

