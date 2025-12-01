Bezeq Telecom's Ambitious Financial Forecast

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd has announced a revision of its financial projections for 2025, increasing its net profit estimate to 1.55 billion shekels from the previous 1.45 billion shekels forecast.

The company has also proceeded with an early retirement plan scheduled for 2026, which will see a provision of 264 million shekels accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2025.

These strategic financial adjustments underscore Bezeq's confidence in its future performance and its commitment to restructuring initiatives.