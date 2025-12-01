Left Menu

Bezeq Telecom's Ambitious Financial Forecast

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd has adjusted its financial forecast for 2025, raising its net profit estimate to 1.55 billion shekels, up from 1.45 billion shekels. Additionally, the company has approved an early retirement plan for 2026, with a provision of 264 million shekels to be recorded in Q4 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 13:04 IST
Bezeq Telecom's Ambitious Financial Forecast

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd has announced a revision of its financial projections for 2025, increasing its net profit estimate to 1.55 billion shekels from the previous 1.45 billion shekels forecast.

The company has also proceeded with an early retirement plan scheduled for 2026, which will see a provision of 264 million shekels accounted for in the fourth quarter of 2025.

These strategic financial adjustments underscore Bezeq's confidence in its future performance and its commitment to restructuring initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

Marginal Dip in Power Consumption Amid Unseasonal Weather

 India
2
Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

Public-Trust Betrayal Sparks Outcry at University of Madras

 India
3
India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

India's New Cybersecurity Mandate: Controversy and Compliance

 Global
4
Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

Russia and China Open Doors: Visa-Free Travel Pact Unveiled

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025