Left Menu

Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amidst Market Volatility

The Indian rupee plummeted to a record low of 89.79 against the US dollar due to negative domestic equity trends, persistent foreign fund outflows, a strong dollar, and rising crude oil prices. Despite ongoing trade negotiations with the US, heavy foreign portfolio investments outflows continue to exert pressure on the currency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 13:05 IST
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amidst Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian rupee suffered a significant blow today, depreciating by 34 paise to reach a historic low of 89.79 against the US dollar in intraday trading. The depreciation is attributed to a prevailing downward trend in domestic equities combined with steady foreign fund outflows, experts report.

Forex traders highlighted that the robust performance of the US dollar and an upswing in international crude oil prices have added weight to the rupee's decline. Additionally, substantial dollar demand from importers contributed to the persistent downward pressure on the local currency.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal remained optimistic about a possible trade deal resolution with the US that could address tariff concerns. However, high valuations and an array of factors continue to drive foreign institutional investors to offload equities, leading to further strain on the rupee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Faces Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

Tamil Nadu Faces Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

 India
2
Protests Overload: BJP Delegation Faces Slogans at West Bengal CEO Office

Protests Overload: BJP Delegation Faces Slogans at West Bengal CEO Office

 India
3
Airbus Fleet Overhaul: Swift Software Turnaround Amid Safety Scrutiny

Airbus Fleet Overhaul: Swift Software Turnaround Amid Safety Scrutiny

 Global
4
Netherlands Boosts Support for Ukraine with $290 Million NATO Contribution

Netherlands Boosts Support for Ukraine with $290 Million NATO Contribution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025