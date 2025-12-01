Left Menu

Farmers Demand Action: Protest at Madhya Pradesh Toll Plaza

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh staged a sit-in at a toll plaza, demanding loan waivers, MSP law, and cow recognition. The protest paused after state intervention. Discussions led to agreements to raise demands at state and central levels, while police managed traffic disruptions caused by the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:04 IST
Farmers across the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh gathered at a toll plaza on Monday, staging a protest that disrupted traffic as they called for loan waivers and the establishment of a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price.

With tractors blocking a section of the four-lane road, the demonstrators chanted prayers and insisted on the government recognizing the cow as the 'mother of the nation.' The protest gained traction from agriculturists in surrounding districts like Khandwa and Barwani.

State intervention led to a postponement of the protest after district officials promised to address their concerns, directing issues to local MPs and government streams. Despite this, protest leaders insisted that actions would persist if their demands remained unmet.

