Left Menu

Market Tensions: UK Stocks Dip Amid Global Uncertainty

On December 1, 2025, UK stocks declined, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dropping due to industrials losses and global risk-off sentiment. Aerospace and defense sectors led declines, while precious metal mining saw significant gains. US-Britain zero tariff pharmaceutical deal was announced amidst economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:08 IST
Market Tensions: UK Stocks Dip Amid Global Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK stocks experienced a downward trend on Monday, with the FTSE 100 dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 250 shedding 0.7%, marking its largest single-day decrease in two weeks, amid global economic uncertainties.

Losses in aerospace and defense stocks, notably Melrose, Rolls-Royce, and BAE Systems, contributed to the declines. However, mining stocks saw gains alongside rising gold prices.

In other developments, the U.S. and Britain reached a zero tariff deal on pharmaceuticals, and domestic service sector data showed a steep decline, ahead of a key speech by U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

 India
2
Govt invites opposition leaders for discussion to end SIR logjam in Parliament

Govt invites opposition leaders for discussion to end SIR logjam in Parliame...

 India
3
Deep depression expected to recurve towards Chennai, 4 districts likely to receive heavy spells

Deep depression expected to recurve towards Chennai, 4 districts likely to r...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025