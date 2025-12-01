Empowering Assam: Seed Capital Initiative Boosts Women's Entrepreneurship

In a significant push toward women's economic empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the distribution of entrepreneurship seed capital cheques. The initiative, under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan (MMUA), targets 33,625 women beneficiaries in the Barhampur Legislative Assembly Constituency, located in Nagaon district. The majority hail from rural areas, with 32,615 beneficiaries against 1,010 from urban locales.

Addressing a gathering at Kathiatoli, Sarma highlighted the program's rapid acceptance, noting that nearly 10 lakh women across 44 constituencies have benefited since its inception last September. With ambitions to reach 32 lakh women by February, the initiative aims to help women achieve financial independence as envisioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national mission for economic empowerment.

Sarma emphasized the critical role of women in Assam's self-sufficiency, pointing out the continued import of essential goods due to limited women participation in economic activities. He cited the success of women's cooperatives like Amul in Gujarat to drive home his point. The Chief Minister called for maximizing the seed capital initiative's potential to propel Assam towards a self-reliant future, urging thoughtful use of the resources provided.