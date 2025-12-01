Left Menu

Empowering Assam: Seed Capital Initiative Boosts Women's Entrepreneurship

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the initiative distributing entrepreneurship seed capital to over 33,000 women. Aiming to empower 32 lakh women, the program emphasizes self-reliance and local production in sectors like agriculture and dairy. The government aims to transform Assam's rural economy and reduce reliance on imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 23:13 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes seed capital to women beneficiaries in Barhampur LAC under the MMUA scheme. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push toward women's economic empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the distribution of entrepreneurship seed capital cheques. The initiative, under the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyomita Abhiyan (MMUA), targets 33,625 women beneficiaries in the Barhampur Legislative Assembly Constituency, located in Nagaon district. The majority hail from rural areas, with 32,615 beneficiaries against 1,010 from urban locales.

Addressing a gathering at Kathiatoli, Sarma highlighted the program's rapid acceptance, noting that nearly 10 lakh women across 44 constituencies have benefited since its inception last September. With ambitions to reach 32 lakh women by February, the initiative aims to help women achieve financial independence as envisioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national mission for economic empowerment.

Sarma emphasized the critical role of women in Assam's self-sufficiency, pointing out the continued import of essential goods due to limited women participation in economic activities. He cited the success of women's cooperatives like Amul in Gujarat to drive home his point. The Chief Minister called for maximizing the seed capital initiative's potential to propel Assam towards a self-reliant future, urging thoughtful use of the resources provided.

