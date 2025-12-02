Left Menu

Rajasthan CM to lay foundation for reconstruction of Ferozepur Feeder canal on Dec 5

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:32 IST
Rajasthan CM to lay foundation for reconstruction of Ferozepur Feeder canal on Dec 5
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Ferozepur Feeder canal in Sriganganagar on December 5, a project aimed at strengthening the state's century-old canal irrigation network, officials said on Tuesday.

The event will mark the completion of 100 years of the Gang Canal, which was inaugurated on December 5, 1925, by Bikaner ruler Ganga Singh.

The officials said the Rs 647.62-crore reconstruction project, shared between Punjab (Rs 379.12 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 268.50 crore), is expected to ensure year-round water flow into the Gang Canal, benefitting farmers in the command area across 3.14 lakh hectares.

The work includes concrete canvas lining, reconstruction of two head regulators and one cross regulator, construction of a new head regulator, and repairs of three railway crossing bridges.

With improved diversion of surplus water from Harike Barrage into the Ferozepur Feeder, the officials said the project will enhance irrigation reliability for both rabi and kharif crops and help increase agricultural output.

The chief minister had announced Rs 200 crore for the project in the 2024-25 budget, and the Central Water Commission has since cleared the detailed project report, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

UPDATE 1-Search for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says

 Global
2
Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

Soccer-Paqueta 'suffering' following red card, says West Ham boss Nuno

 Global
3
Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

Socialist leader Pannalal Surana passes away at 93

 India
4
Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its demands for voter data

Justice Department expands legal action against states that have refused its...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025