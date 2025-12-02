Left Menu

Putin says Russia will take steps against tankers of countries that help Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia will take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin called recent attacks on tankers near Turkey piracy and said Russia would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels.

A Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast on Tuesday, but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said. Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the incident.

