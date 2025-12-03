LVMH: reaffirms it has never misappropriated Hermes heir's shares

PARIS, Dec 3 - LVMH on Wednesday reiterated it had never misappropriated the shares of Hermes heir Nicolas Puech when it built up a stake in its rival.

"LVMH and its (controlling) shareholder firmly reaffirm that they never, at any time, misappropriated shares of Hermes International, in any way whatsoever or without anyone's knowledge, and that they do not hold any "hidden" shares, contrary to what Mr Nicolas Puech suggests," the company said in a statement.

