Brookfield India REIT launches QIP to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through the sale of units to institutional investors.

On Thursday, the company launched the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to raise funds.

Last week, unitholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust approved a proposal to raise funds through institutional placements in one or more tranches.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the issue committee of the board of directors of Brookprop Management Services Pvt Ltd, the manager of Brookfield India REIT, approved the opening of the QIP issue on December 4, 2025, for receiving bids.

The panel also approved the floor price of Rs 327.33 per unit.

Brookfield India REIT manages 10 Grade A assets located in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata.

Its portfolio consists of 29.1 million square feet of total leasable area, comprising 24.6 million square feet of operating area, 0.6 million square feet of under construction area and 3.9 million square feet of future development potential.

