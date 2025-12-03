Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Washington shooting suspect charged with murder, ordered held in jail

The suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. last week was formally charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses as he made his first court appearance, appearing remotely from a hospital bed. A Washington, D.C. judge ordered Rahmanullah Lakanwal held in custody without bond, citing the "sheer terror" of the shooting blocks from the White House that killed one member of the National Guard and critically injured a second.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:43 IST
The suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. last week was formally charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses as he made his first court appearance, appearing remotely from a hospital bed.

A Washington, D.C. judge ordered Rahmanullah Lakanwal held in custody without bond, citing the "sheer terror" of the shooting blocks from the White House that killed one member of the National Guard and critically injured a second. Lakanwal, an Afghan national, traveled from Washington state to the U.S. capital to carry out the attack, prosecutors alleged. He was shot during the incident and has remained hospitalized.

