Gold and Silver Prices Surge Amid Market Anticipation

Gold prices rose to Rs 1,30,829 per 10 grams while silver futures reached Rs 1,82,426 per kilogram as global trends firm. Investors await key US inflation data that could signal the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook. Weaker labor data suggests a potential rate cut at the next FOMC meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:52 IST
Gold prices escalated to Rs 1,30,829 per 10 grams, with silver futures also advancing to Rs 1,82,426 per kilogram on Friday, driven by robust global trends. Investors are keenly observing upcoming US inflation data which may provide fresh insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, February gold futures appreciated by Rs 751, or 0.58%, closing at Rs 1,30,829 in a turnover of 13,154 lots. Silver futures for March 2026 surged by Rs 4,288, marking a 2.41% rise, closing at Rs 1,82,426 in 14,384 lots, continued a steady rise since Thursday.

The dollar index slipped 0.13% to 98.87, bolstering bullion prices on the international stage. As the market anticipates the Federal Reserve's December stance, experts highlight weak labor indicators and predict a potential rate cut in the upcoming FOMC meeting, with odds climbing to 87%.

