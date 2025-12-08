Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Hit: Drone Attack Triggers Supply Disruptions

Kazakhstan's Caspian Pipeline Consortium, responsible for 1% of global crude supply, will remain at reduced export capacity until mid-December due to damage from a Ukrainian drone attack. The attack affected a crucial Single-Point Mooring at the terminal, leading to a temporary halt in operations and a rise in oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:37 IST
Kazakhstan's Oil Exports Hit: Drone Attack Triggers Supply Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan's vital Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which facilitates 1% of global crude supply, faces weeks of diminished export capability following significant damage sustained in a Ukrainian drone attack. The attack, occurring on November 29, targeted a key part of the CPC terminal, leading to a substantial increase in global oil prices.

The assault severely impacted Single-Point Mooring (SPM)-2 at the Yuzhnaya Ozereevka terminal, crucial for oil transfer to tankers. This disruption left the consortium, involving Russian, Kazakh, and U.S. shareholders, operating at merely 50% capacity. SPM-3, also out of service for maintenance, isn't expected to resume operations before December 11, pending improvements in weather conditions and completion of complex repairs.

As a contingency, the CPC has rerouted some oil flows to alternate routes like the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. With SPM-2 repairs potentially extending for months, the consortium faces significant logistical challenges in maintaining its export commitments efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025