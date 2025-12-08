Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Tectonic Fed Rate Decision

Wall Street anticipates a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting, expected to culminate in a divisive rate cut. The decision follows moderate consumer spending data and sticky inflation. Tech valuations remain under scrutiny, with Broadcom and Oracle poised to report earnings. Interest rate expectations have buoyed market indexes, sparking gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:44 IST
Wall Street is geared up for a critical Federal Reserve meeting, with main indexes poised to open slightly higher on Monday. Investors are largely counting on the Fed to announce a long-anticipated rate cut later this week during one of its most contentious meetings in years.

Recent data indicating moderate consumer spending growth towards the end of Q3 has bolstered confidence among investors, who are hopeful that the Fed will prioritize reducing borrowing costs on Wednesday to fortify the labor market. While inflation remains a stubborn concern for many policymakers, some have recently adopted a more dovish approach.

Market analysts note potential for notable dissension within the Fed, with a three-way split in voting proposed. Traders see an 89.6% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday. As major tech companies like Broadcom and Oracle prepare to release earnings, their valuations draw significant attention, particularly given concerns over companies funding ambitions through debt-driven strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

