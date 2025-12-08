Left Menu

Fire Disrupts Preparations for Serendipity Arts Festival

A fire broke out at the construction site for the Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji, Goa. Caused by welding work, the blaze was quickly controlled without injuries. Work has been halted pending inspection. The incident follows a devastating nightclub fire in Panaji, highlighting safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:37 IST
A fire erupted at the site of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji, Goa, due to welding activities, raising concerns over safety measures. No injuries were reported as the fire was swiftly contained by festival organizers and state emergency personnel. The festival is scheduled to take place from December 12 to 21.

The blaze at the Kala Academy, a key cultural venue in Goa, led officials to temporarily halt construction pending a thorough inspection. Revised assessments are expected to ensure compliance with safety regulations before resuming work. Discussions are underway to evaluate structural damages.

Fire safety protocols were reportedly absent, prompting authorities to mandate precautionary measures for organizers. The incident follows a catastrophic fire in a nearby nightclub, which claimed 25 lives, intensifying scrutiny over fire safety standards in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

