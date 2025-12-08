Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 Dream Becomes Nightmare

Lewis Hamilton's ambitious move to Ferrari turned into a season of missed opportunities and frustration, marking a challenging chapter in the veteran driver's illustrious career. Now 40, Hamilton aimed to capture his eighth Formula 1 title but struggled to even secure a podium finish.

The season began with some hope, as Hamilton clinched a sprint race victory in China. However, his performance waned, leaving him sixth in the standings and well behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc. Persistent qualifying issues and on-track mistakes compounded Hamilton's woes.

Throughout the year, Hamilton expressed his frustrations candidly, often directing his anger during team radio exchanges. Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains committed to Ferrari, expressing gratitude for the team's support and optimism for brighter days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)