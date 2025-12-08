Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 Dream Becomes Nightmare

Lewis Hamilton's much-anticipated move to Ferrari ended in disappointment as the seasoned driver failed to secure any podium finishes in the main races, finishing sixth in the standings. Despite frustration and setbacks, including crashes and poor qualifying performances, Hamilton remains optimistic about future success with the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:36 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 Dream Becomes Nightmare
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • France

Lewis Hamilton's ambitious move to Ferrari turned into a season of missed opportunities and frustration, marking a challenging chapter in the veteran driver's illustrious career. Now 40, Hamilton aimed to capture his eighth Formula 1 title but struggled to even secure a podium finish.

The season began with some hope, as Hamilton clinched a sprint race victory in China. However, his performance waned, leaving him sixth in the standings and well behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc. Persistent qualifying issues and on-track mistakes compounded Hamilton's woes.

Throughout the year, Hamilton expressed his frustrations candidly, often directing his anger during team radio exchanges. Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains committed to Ferrari, expressing gratitude for the team's support and optimism for brighter days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025