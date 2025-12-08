Bangladesh Journalist Shaukat Mahmood Jailed Under Anti-Terrorism Charges

A Bangladeshi court has remanded Shaukat Mahmood, a renowned journalist and past president of the National Press Club, to jail under the Anti-Terrorism Act charges.

Mahmood was detained late Sunday night on accusations of collaborating with a foreign intelligence agency in a conspiracy to oust the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, according to police.

The court deferred reviewing the case due to the unavailability of main documents and ordered Mahmood's detention until Thursday, when a plea by the police for his interrogation will be considered by the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate.

