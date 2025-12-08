Left Menu

Flight Operations Resuming: IndiGo Crisis Nears Resolution

After the recent IndiGo operational disruption, flight operations are stabilizing as IndiGo and other airlines return to normal capacity. Government interventions and regulations ensure passenger safety and compensation amid crew rostering and operational challenges faced by the airline. IndiGo has processed significant refunds and restored network coverage.

Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the aviation sector, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha announced that flight operations have almost returned to normalcy following the recent operational crisis faced by IndiGo. Coordinated efforts among airports and airlines have facilitated this recovery, he said in an interview on Monday.

Sinha reported that IndiGo successfully conducted over 1,800 flights in a day, marking a near-return to standard operations. Other airlines like Akasa, Air India Express, Air India, and SpiceJet have also achieved full capacity operations. The worst disruption phase was noted on December 4th and 5th, with subsequent actions easing the situation.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressed the Rajya Sabha, linking the disruptions to internal crew rostering issues within IndiGo. He emphasized that the government has enforced strict Civil Aviation Requirements to safeguard passengers, with severe actions planned for non-compliance.

The minister revealed over 500,000 cancellations and highlighted steps, including fare regulations and stakeholder consultations. IndiGo is actively managing refunds and recovering from disruptions, with claims of having processed Rs 827 crore in refunds and assisting thousands of customers daily through extensive logistical arrangements.

To prevent future crises, IndiGo is set to meet regulatory expectations following a Show Cause Notice related to operational non-compliance issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains committed to rapidly resolving disruptions and stabilizing air travel across India.

