Left Menu

IndiGo Under Fire: Government to Take Stern Action Amid Mass Cancellations

IndiGo faces potential strict government action following widespread flight cancellations due to pilot rest rule changes. With operations slowly resuming, IndiGo's CEO replied to a DGCA notice. The government investigates manpower planning and compliance with new duty period norms as passengers face disruptions and financial compensation is issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:34 IST
IndiGo Under Fire: Government to Take Stern Action Amid Mass Cancellations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The government plans to take decisive measures against IndiGo after the airline's flight operations were severely disrupted last week. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated on Monday that harsh penalties are likely to be enforced to serve as a warning to other carriers flouting regulations.

Due to insufficient planning ahead of strict enforcement of pilot rest regulations, IndiGo was forced to cancel over two-thirds of its flights, leaving passengers stranded. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) established a review panel and received a comprehensive response from IndiGo's leadership, who were summoned to explain the breakdown.

IndiGo's financial health has taken a hit, with shares plummeting over 8% while facing potential credit damages. The airline is actively managing the situation, refunding customers, and improving on-time performance as it attempts to recover from the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025