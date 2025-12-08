IndiGo Under Fire: Government to Take Stern Action Amid Mass Cancellations
IndiGo faces potential strict government action following widespread flight cancellations due to pilot rest rule changes. With operations slowly resuming, IndiGo's CEO replied to a DGCA notice. The government investigates manpower planning and compliance with new duty period norms as passengers face disruptions and financial compensation is issued.
The government plans to take decisive measures against IndiGo after the airline's flight operations were severely disrupted last week. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated on Monday that harsh penalties are likely to be enforced to serve as a warning to other carriers flouting regulations.
Due to insufficient planning ahead of strict enforcement of pilot rest regulations, IndiGo was forced to cancel over two-thirds of its flights, leaving passengers stranded. In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) established a review panel and received a comprehensive response from IndiGo's leadership, who were summoned to explain the breakdown.
IndiGo's financial health has taken a hit, with shares plummeting over 8% while facing potential credit damages. The airline is actively managing the situation, refunding customers, and improving on-time performance as it attempts to recover from the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
