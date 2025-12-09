Interpol Pursues Luthra Brothers Over Goa's Tragic Romeo Lane Fire

The ongoing investigation into Goa's devastating Romeo Lane fire incident swiftly advanced as Interpol issued a 'blue corner notice' against the absconding Luthra brothers. They fled to Thailand following the blaze that tragically claimed 25 lives, prompting international efforts to locate them, according to state police on Tuesday.

The Goa Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Varsha Sharma, highlighted the gravity of the accident, emphasizing the swift actions taken in identification, post-mortems, and arrests, while acknowledging the critical support from central agencies in expediting Interpol's involvement. As the investigation intensifies, authorities have ferreted out the Luthras' location in Phuket, coordinating with Interpol and CBI.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte expressed profound concern that the incident has marred Goa's tourism image, demanding a thorough investigation and corrective action while reinforcing the importance of safe and lawful tourist experiences. Meanwhile, officials continued technical actions against the Luthras, dealing with illegal structure penalties and ensuring compliance at tourism hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)