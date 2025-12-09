Left Menu

Interpol Pursues Luthra Brothers Over Goa's Tragic Romeo Lane Fire

Interpol has issued a 'blue corner notice' for the Luthra brothers, accused in the Goa Romeo Lane fire that claimed 25 lives. They are now being hunted internationally. Goa Police and tourism authorities are intensifying their investigation, demanding accountability and corrective measures as the tourism industry faces scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:45 IST
Aftermath of fire at Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant in Arpora, Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing investigation into Goa's devastating Romeo Lane fire incident swiftly advanced as Interpol issued a 'blue corner notice' against the absconding Luthra brothers. They fled to Thailand following the blaze that tragically claimed 25 lives, prompting international efforts to locate them, according to state police on Tuesday.

The Goa Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Varsha Sharma, highlighted the gravity of the accident, emphasizing the swift actions taken in identification, post-mortems, and arrests, while acknowledging the critical support from central agencies in expediting Interpol's involvement. As the investigation intensifies, authorities have ferreted out the Luthras' location in Phuket, coordinating with Interpol and CBI.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte expressed profound concern that the incident has marred Goa's tourism image, demanding a thorough investigation and corrective action while reinforcing the importance of safe and lawful tourist experiences. Meanwhile, officials continued technical actions against the Luthras, dealing with illegal structure penalties and ensuring compliance at tourism hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

