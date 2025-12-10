European Shares Dip Amid Federal Reserve Anticipation and Corporate Moves

European shares experienced a decline on Wednesday as investors remained cautious prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate announcement. Corporate developments also influenced market sentiments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.2% to 576.58, marking a potential fourth consecutive day of losses. Key indices in Germany and Spain also saw reductions of 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Insurers were the hardest hit, due to Aegon's decision to relocate its legal domicile to the U.S., prompting an 8.1% fall. Industrial stocks dipped, influenced by defense sector pressures.

Attention now shifts to the Federal Reserve's decision, with expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut. Insights from Chair Jerome Powell will be crucial, as the Fed's future policy remains under scrutiny amid limited economic data and federal demands for reduced rates. In contrast, commodity-linked stocks, particularly in the oil and mining sectors, showed resilience, with minor gains recorded. Renewables also advanced, buoyed by positive forecasts and strategic evaluations from key players.

(With inputs from agencies.)