Stamp Duty Scandal: Officials Nabbed in Bribery Case

An assistant commissioner of stamps, along with his clerk, has been apprehended by a vigilance squad in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The officials, identified as Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Mahatta and his clerk Ashvani, faced arrest following a raid by the vigilance team.

The operation came in response to a complaint from Mahesh, a farmer in Hathchhoya village, who accused the officials of seeking a bribe to settle a stamp duty evasion case tied to sale deeds. Deputy Superintendent of Police Azad Singh confirmed the arrests and the filing of a complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigations revealed that Mahatta had previously issued notices to the farmer relating to the stamp duty issue. The seriousness of the charges led to their immediate arrest, highlighting ongoing corruption challenges in bureaucratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)