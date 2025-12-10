Left Menu

Stamp Duty Scandal: Officials Nabbed in Bribery Case

Assistant Commissioner of Stamps Ravinder Mahatta and his clerk Ashvani were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli for accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a farmer. The arrest followed a complaint by a farmer about stamp duty evasion. A case is filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:09 IST
An assistant commissioner of stamps, along with his clerk, has been apprehended by a vigilance squad in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The officials, identified as Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Mahatta and his clerk Ashvani, faced arrest following a raid by the vigilance team.

The operation came in response to a complaint from Mahesh, a farmer in Hathchhoya village, who accused the officials of seeking a bribe to settle a stamp duty evasion case tied to sale deeds. Deputy Superintendent of Police Azad Singh confirmed the arrests and the filing of a complaint under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigations revealed that Mahatta had previously issued notices to the farmer relating to the stamp duty issue. The seriousness of the charges led to their immediate arrest, highlighting ongoing corruption challenges in bureaucratic processes.

