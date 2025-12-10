Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life Near Navin Mandi

A fatal traffic incident occurred at Navin Mandi, resulting in the death of Pujyakamal, 33. Unidentified vehicle involvement is reported, with ongoing investigations. Pujyakamal was temporarily residing at his sister's home in Narsinghpur village. Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:09 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Life Near Navin Mandi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man lost his life in a tragic traffic accident near Navin Mandi on Wednesday, according to local police reports. The unfortunate event occurred at approximately 1 pm in the vicinity of the Chandauli Sadar Kotwali police station area.

Station House Officer Sanjay Singh has identified the deceased as Pujyakamal, a resident from Goswari village under the Ilia police station area. At the time, Pujyakamal was residing with his sister in Narsinghpur village, which also falls under the Sadar Kotwali jurisdiction.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue into the unidentified vehicle responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025