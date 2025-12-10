Tragic Accident Claims Life Near Navin Mandi

A 33-year-old man lost his life in a tragic traffic accident near Navin Mandi on Wednesday, according to local police reports. The unfortunate event occurred at approximately 1 pm in the vicinity of the Chandauli Sadar Kotwali police station area.

Station House Officer Sanjay Singh has identified the deceased as Pujyakamal, a resident from Goswari village under the Ilia police station area. At the time, Pujyakamal was residing with his sister in Narsinghpur village, which also falls under the Sadar Kotwali jurisdiction.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and the body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue into the unidentified vehicle responsible.

