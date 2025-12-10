Left Menu

Germany's Biofuels Commitment: Draft Law Balances Sustainability and Economic Interests

Germany's cabinet has passed a draft biofuels law, maintaining the use of food and animal feed in biofuels despite past intentions to phase out these ingredients. The law aligns with the EU's Renewable Energy Directive and addresses both emissions reduction and market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:26 IST
Germany's government has moved forward with a new biofuels regulation, approving a draft law that maintains the use of both food and animal feed as ingredients in biofuels. The Ministry of Environment announced the development on Wednesday, underscoring the country's drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel innovation.

This legislative decision revises a prior stance set by Germany's previous coalition government, which had planned to eliminate the use of food-based biofuels partially propelled by the Green Party's influence. Despite this, the use of palm oil will not be counted towards emissions targets post-2027 due to environmental concerns.

The draft law also integrates aspects of the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive into national policy, especially affecting transport, electricity, and heating sectors. While facing delays, approval is now pending from parliament. Economically, the law is viewed positively by oilseed traders who believe it will buoy market prices by continuing the predominance of food and feed-based biofuel components.

