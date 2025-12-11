Left Menu

Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates Amidst Persistent Smog

Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with multiple areas recording 'very poor' AQI levels, posing health risks. Monitoring stations reported pollution levels impacting visibility. Prolonged exposure in such conditions can lead to respiratory issues, highlighting the ongoing environmental challenge in the capital city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:16 IST
Visuals from the Delhi Cantonment area this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the national capital, air quality took a significant hit, remaining firmly in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning. A pervasive layer of smog shrouded parts of the city, hampering visibility and raising health concerns. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an 8 am Air Quality Index (AQI) of 287.

Various monitoring stations across Delhi painted a grim picture as pollution levels hovered within the 'poor' bracket. Locations such as Aya Nagar, Burari, Dwarka, and Lodhi Road recorded AQIs of 246, 295, 289, and 233 respectively. However, more alarming figures emerged from Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment, where the AQI reached 302, indicating 'very poor' air quality.

Despite efforts, several other stations like Ashok Vihar (332), Bawana (335), and ITO Delhi (310) found themselves entrenched in the 'very poor' category. With an AQI framework stretching from 'good' at 0-50 to 'severe' at 401-500, Delhi continues grappling with escalating pollution, especially during the winter months.

