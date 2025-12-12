Adani Energy's Strategic Stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has acquired a full stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting. This strategic move is part of AESL’s plan to increase shareholder value via organic and inorganic growth. The deal will aid in evacuating 2.5 GW of renewable energy.
- Country:
- India
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday its acquisition of a complete stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting, marking a significant step in AESL's expansion strategy.
The acquisition aims to boost shareholder value through both organic and inorganic growth avenues, according to a regulatory statement. However, the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.
The project is integral to the evacuation of 2.5 GW of renewable energy under Phase-V of the Khavda scheme, which is set to facilitate an additional 8 GW from the Khavda RE park, reflecting AESL's commitment to renewable energy projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani
- Energy
- Acquisition
- KPS III
- HVDC
- Transmission
- Renewable
- Shareholder
- Strategy
- Khavda
ALSO READ
Green Threads: The Rise of Renewable Energy in India's Textile Industry
Italy's Solar Success: A Renewable Revolution Without China
Tata Power Secures Landmark Transmission Project with REC
Power Finance Corporation Powers Up Latur Transmission Project
India's Renewable Energy Connectivity Challenges: A Deep Dive