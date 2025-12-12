Adani Energy's Strategic Stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday its acquisition of a complete stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting, marking a significant step in AESL's expansion strategy.

The acquisition aims to boost shareholder value through both organic and inorganic growth avenues, according to a regulatory statement. However, the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The project is integral to the evacuation of 2.5 GW of renewable energy under Phase-V of the Khavda scheme, which is set to facilitate an additional 8 GW from the Khavda RE park, reflecting AESL's commitment to renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)