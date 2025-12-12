Left Menu

Adani Energy's Strategic Stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has acquired a full stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting. This strategic move is part of AESL’s plan to increase shareholder value via organic and inorganic growth. The deal will aid in evacuating 2.5 GW of renewable energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) announced on Friday its acquisition of a complete stake in KPS III HVDC Transmission Ltd from PFC Consulting, marking a significant step in AESL's expansion strategy.

The acquisition aims to boost shareholder value through both organic and inorganic growth avenues, according to a regulatory statement. However, the financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The project is integral to the evacuation of 2.5 GW of renewable energy under Phase-V of the Khavda scheme, which is set to facilitate an additional 8 GW from the Khavda RE park, reflecting AESL's commitment to renewable energy projects.

