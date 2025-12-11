Left Menu

Italy's Solar Success: A Renewable Revolution Without China

Italy has awarded over 1.1 gigawatts of solar capacity to 88 projects, utilizing non-Chinese equipment. This marks a significant move aligned with the EU's Net-Zero Industry Act, reducing reliance on Chinese solar components. The auction attracted major investors, promoting a renewable energy boom in Italy.

In a groundbreaking move, Italy has allocated over 1.1 gigawatts of solar capacity across 88 projects, deliberately excluding Chinese equipment. This development is part of Italy's first auction with such specific criteria, and it saw an average tariff of 66.38 euros per megawatt hour.

This initiative is among Europe's first to incorporate non-price criteria supported by the EU's Net-Zero Industry Act, which is designed to reduce dependency on Chinese-manufactured renewable components. As of 2023, approximately 94% of the EU's solar modules and cells were sourced from China.

This trend in renewable energy auctions has enticed substantial investments in Italy, estimated at around 10 billion euros, with requirements for projects to be operational within 36 months. This effort, combined with previous auctions, has awarded nearly 9 gigawatts of renewable capacity, enhancing the stability and affordability of energy supply in the region.

