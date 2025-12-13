Left Menu

NAFED's New Initiative: Empowering Farmers with Direct Procurement

The Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with NAFED, will open 50 procurement centers across 17 districts for urad bean sales at Rs 7,800 per quintal. The Aatmanirbhar Dal Yojana ensures fair prices and bypasses middlemen, benefiting registered farmers directly until January 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-12-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 00:25 IST
In a bid to support farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to establish 50 urad procurement centers across 17 districts. Under NAFED's Aatmanirbhar Dal Yojana, farmers can sell urad beans at a minimum support price of Rs 7,800 per quintal, enhancing the transparency and efficiency of the sales process.

This initiative, operational until January 29, 2026, aims to eliminate middlemen by enabling direct procurement from farmers, ensuring they receive timely payments directly in their bank accounts. The registration process has commenced, ensuring that the process remains open and inclusive for all compliant farmers.

NAFED's state head, Rohit Jaiman, emphasized the simplicity and effectiveness of the system, led by Managing Director Deepak Agarwal. Comprehensive preparations have been made in districts such as Lucknow, Bareilly, and Jhansi to facilitate smooth operations. Farmers are encouraged to register through the e-Samridhi app or via local NAFED centers.

