Prashant Kumar Takes Helm of Uttar Pradesh Education Commission

In a significant appointment, former Director General of Police in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar, was named Chairman of the state's education service selection commission based in Prayagraj. The official announcement came from the office of the Governor, invoking powers under the Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023.

Kumar, an Indian Police Service officer from the 1990 batch, initially joined the Tamil Nadu cadre before transferring to Uttar Pradesh in 1994. Known for an illustrious career in law enforcement, Kumar ascended to acting DGP of the state in early 2024 before retiring recently.

Throughout his career, Kumar was recognized for ensuring law and order during critical incidents including the 2021 Kheri violence, and protests concerning CAA and NRC. With his new role in the education sector, he carries forward his legacy of leadership and public service.

