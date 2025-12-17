Uttarakhand Launches 'Government for Every Citizen' Campaign

The Uttarakhand government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has embarked on an ambitious initiative titled 'Government for Every Citizen - At Every Doorstep.' This statewide campaign is designed to ensure that public welfare schemes are delivered directly and effectively to every citizen's doorstep.

On the campaign's inaugural day, multi-purpose camps were established at the Nyaya Panchayat, Tehsil, and Development Block levels across the state. A total of 23 departments participated, providing essential services to the populace. These camps aim to empower residents of rural, remote, and border areas by offering information about government schemes, approving applications, registering grievances, and providing on-the-spot benefits to eligible individuals, thereby reducing the necessity for repeated government office visits.

Locations for these camps included Government Inter College Maletha, Nyaya Panchayat Kheda, and several other venues across different districts. Departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Health, and Social Welfare provided vital scheme information and benefits. This 45-day campaign represents a significant move towards transparent and accountable governance, merging services from multiple departments under one roof to establish direct communication with citizens.

