Congress MP Slams 'Dangerous' Nuclear Privatization Bill

Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna vehemently criticized the Shanti Bill, 2025, arguing it risks national security by privatizing nuclear responsibilities. Vamsi emphasized the lack of government accountability and highlighted the potential risks of nuclear incidents. The MP urged rethinking the bill to ensure safety and liability remain a priority.

Updated: 17-12-2025 20:45 IST
Congress MP Slams 'Dangerous' Nuclear Privatization Bill
In a heated parliamentary session on Wednesday, Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna launched a fierce attack against the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (Shanti) Bill, 2025. Vamsi accused the central government of endangering national security by transferring crucial nuclear sector responsibilities to private entities.

Vamsi criticized the bill as ironically titled 'Shanti,' or peace, suggesting the legislation poses serious security risks. He accused the government of dodging accountability and failing to address issues such as unemployment and economic challenges, while questioning their liability framework in the event of nuclear incidents.

Highlighting examples of state-owned nuclear operations globally, Vamsi questioned India's push for privatization. Referring to recent interest from the Adani Group, he warned against repeating past mistakes, underscoring the unique, long-term dangers of nuclear mishaps. He finally called for revised bill provisions to protect public safety.

