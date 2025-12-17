Left Menu

Pakistan's Crackdown on Human Smuggling and Illegal Migration Explored

Pakistan has prevented at least 51,000 citizens from traveling abroad this year in an effort to curb human smuggling and illegal migration. The FIA plays a key role, implementing stricter controls that have improved passport rankings and reduced illegal migration notably. Deportations from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Azerbaijan are highlighted as significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:19 IST
Pakistan's Crackdown on Human Smuggling and Illegal Migration Explored
In a decisive nationwide crackdown, Pakistan has thwarted attempts by over 51,000 citizens endeavoring to travel overseas, as part of efforts to curb human smuggling and illegal migration, government sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The information was disclosed during a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights, chaired by Agha Rafiullah, with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja detailing the agency's enforcement measures.

Raja outlined that South Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Azerbaijan, have deported a high number of Pakistanis for begging, while initiatives like e-immigration applications improve control. Technological advancements using AI now bolster Pakistan's immigration infrastructure at airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

