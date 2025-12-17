Pakistan's Crackdown on Human Smuggling and Illegal Migration Explored

In a decisive nationwide crackdown, Pakistan has thwarted attempts by over 51,000 citizens endeavoring to travel overseas, as part of efforts to curb human smuggling and illegal migration, government sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The information was disclosed during a session of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights, chaired by Agha Rafiullah, with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja detailing the agency's enforcement measures.

Raja outlined that South Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Azerbaijan, have deported a high number of Pakistanis for begging, while initiatives like e-immigration applications improve control. Technological advancements using AI now bolster Pakistan's immigration infrastructure at airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)