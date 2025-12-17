Uttarakhand CM Pushes for Grassroots Governance with 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar' Initiative

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a comprehensive review of the upcoming 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' initiative on Wednesday. The meeting focused on facilitating effective distribution of welfare scheme benefits to every eligible citizen as part of the 'Administration Towards the Village' campaign.

Under CM Dhami's directives, multipurpose camps are to be organized across all Nyaya Panchayats in the state during the next 45 days, commencing on December 17. These camps are designed to enable officials to engage with rural areas, process applications, and ensure timely scheme benefits reach eligible individuals. Public grievances are to be addressed promptly, with emphasis laid on organizing multiple camps in larger Panchayats if necessary.

CM Dhami emphasized the need for thorough public awareness, instructing officials to visit nearby villages to assist with application forms and identify unregistered beneficiaries. Residents should be informed at least three to four days in advance of the camps. The presence of the District Magistrate is mandatory at least once a week, with senior officers attending other camps to ensure direct resolution of local issues.

The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity of active participation from public representatives, urging 100 percent involvement of MLAs and local leaders in leading these initiatives. The successful execution of the programme and beneficiary satisfaction are priorities, with weekly progress reports being submitted to relevant offices. Media outlets are expected to widely disseminate information about the programme's success, underscoring its impact.

