Chaos in Karnataka: Law and Order in Disarray

The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka of BJP, has fiercely criticized the current state government, citing a severe decline in law and order across the state.

He raised alarms about corrupt practices within prisons, with inmates reportedly enjoying luxurious facilities, bribing officials, and gaining access to prohibited items.

Ashoka called for a white paper to elucidate the government's efforts to address rampant criminal activities, police corruption, and ineffective prison management, demanding transparency and immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)