Chaos in Karnataka: Law and Order in Disarray
The BJP's Opposition Leader in Karnataka, R Ashoka, has criticized the state's deteriorating law and order situation, alleging corruption within prisons, inept police oversight, and escalating drug mafia activities. Ashoka has demanded accountability, insisting on a white paper to detail government actions taken to address these issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka of BJP, has fiercely criticized the current state government, citing a severe decline in law and order across the state.
He raised alarms about corrupt practices within prisons, with inmates reportedly enjoying luxurious facilities, bribing officials, and gaining access to prohibited items.
Ashoka called for a white paper to elucidate the government's efforts to address rampant criminal activities, police corruption, and ineffective prison management, demanding transparency and immediate action.
(With inputs from agencies.)