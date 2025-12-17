Lab Operator Kidnapped Over Financial Dispute in Indore

The bustling city of Indore witnessed a dramatic event when a pathology lab operator was allegedly kidnapped by a coworker over a disputed financial matter. Law enforcement agencies sprang into action following the abduction on Tuesday evening, swiftly coordinating efforts to locate the victim.

Sandeep Singh, the victim at the center of this financially motivated kidnapping, was forcibly taken from an area under the jurisdiction of Lasudia police station. The abduction, executed in a car, led to a state-wide search culminating in Singh's rescue from a remote government cowshed in the Agar-Malwa district.

The police identified and arrested Suresh Rathore, a colleague of Singh, as the prime suspect in orchestrating the kidnapping. Authorities clarified that the abduction stemmed from a significant financial dispute between the two. The search continues for other individuals possibly involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)